Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:34 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

India, China hold talks to resolve border standoff

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Indian and Chinese officials held talks on Thursday to try to resolve a months-long standoff along their disputed frontier, where the two countries have deployed tens of thousands of soldiers.
More than a dozen rounds of talks so far have failed to break the border stalemate. Experts say India's stripping part of the disputed Kashmir region - which lies between India, Pakistan and China - of its autonomy a year ago exacerbated existing tensions with China and culminated in the deadliest clash between the Asian giants in more 45 years.
China saw this as a unilateral move that threatened its territorial sovereignty and condemned it at the United Nations. The ongoing standoff in the Karakoram mountains is over disputed portions of a pristine landscape that boasts the world's highest landing strip, a glacier that feeds one of the largest irrigation systems in the world, and a critical link to China's massive "Belt and Road" infrastructure project.
The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Its eastern edge, the cold, high-altitude desert region of Ladakh, borders China on one side and Pakistan on the other and is home to the world's only three-way, nuclear-armed junction.
Pakistan and India have rival claims to Kashmir that date to the British Raj's Partition in 1947, and have gone to war twice over them. Each country administers a portion of the region. Many ethnic Kashmiri Muslims on the Indian side support an armed movement that demands the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
In August 2019, New Delhi stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its statehood, demoting it to a federal territory, and clamped down on dissent. The region's decades-old semi-autonomy, which protected jobs and land from outsiders, was also scrapped.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kim calls rare congress
Belarus crisis unsettling for Putin
Virus surges in Germany, France
Murderer, accused killer in Sri Lanka’s new parliament
Mali opposition backs coup leaders
Putin critic Navalny in coma after ‘poisoning’
Merkel hosts Thunberg for talks on climate crisis
No Israel deal without Palestine peace: KSA


Latest News
500 stranded Indians return home thru Benapole
Man found dead in Pirojpur
India virus cases approach 3 million
2 HC officials suspended for illegal transaction
Paturia-Daulatdia launch services resume
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19
Body recovered in Kurigram
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine on 40,000 people
Doctor from Delhi killed by senior
Most Read News
Decision of bearing NID while traveling train cancelled
HC rejects writ petition seeking action against SPs
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Child drowns while watching Tangail boat race
Two newly joined OCs of Cox's Bazar transferred
HSC exams in 15 days after reopening of colleges: Dipu Moni
Russia ships reactor vessel, steam generator for first unit of Rooppur NPP
Charges framed against Sabrina, Arif among 8
4 cops among seven accused sent to jail
18 more pairs of trains resume operations on Aug 27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft