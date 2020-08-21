India, China hold talks to resolve border standoff





More than a dozen rounds of talks so far have failed to break the border stalemate. Experts say India's stripping part of the disputed Kashmir region - which lies between India, Pakistan and China - of its autonomy a year ago exacerbated existing tensions with China and culminated in the deadliest clash between the Asian giants in more 45 years.

China saw this as a unilateral move that threatened its territorial sovereignty and condemned it at the United Nations. The ongoing standoff in the Karakoram mountains is over disputed portions of a pristine landscape that boasts the world's highest landing strip, a glacier that feeds one of the largest irrigation systems in the world, and a critical link to China's massive "Belt and Road" infrastructure project.

The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Its eastern edge, the cold, high-altitude desert region of Ladakh, borders China on one side and Pakistan on the other and is home to the world's only three-way, nuclear-armed junction.

Pakistan and India have rival claims to Kashmir that date to the British Raj's Partition in 1947, and have gone to war twice over them. Each country administers a portion of the region. Many ethnic Kashmiri Muslims on the Indian side support an armed movement that demands the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

In August 2019, New Delhi stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its statehood, demoting it to a federal territory, and clamped down on dissent. The region's decades-old semi-autonomy, which protected jobs and land from outsiders, was also scrapped. -AL JAZEERA















