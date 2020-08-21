Video
Obama blasts Trump’s ‘reality show’ presidency

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Former President Barack Obama assailed his successor, Donald Trump, as deeply unfit for the office he occupies and argued that voting for his former No. 2, Joe Biden, was necessary to ensure the very survival of American democracy. Photo : Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 20: Barack Obama accused Donald Trump of treating the US presidency like "one more reality show", in a withering speech to the Democratic convention.
The former US president said his Republican successor "hasn't grown into the job because he can't". At the White House, Trump hit back that he was only elected because of the "horror" Obama left Americans.
On Wednesday night, Obama unleashed possibly his most scathing attack yet about Trump, speaking live from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. He said: "He has [Mr Trump] shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground.
"No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends. "No interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves."
He said the consequences of the Trump presidency have been "our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before".
The former president lamented "the circus of it all, the meanness and the lies and the conspiracy theories". "Do not let them take away your power," he implored American voters. "Do not let them take away your democracy." Obama encouraged voters to elect his former vice-president, Biden, in 76 days' time - praising him as "my friend" and "a brother".
According to the Associated Press news agency, sources close to Obama say he fully supports Biden, but is concerned about engagement among younger voters and especially voters of colour.
Former US presidents mostly observe a dignified public silence about their successors. But Obama warned four years ago while still in office that he would regard it as a "personal insult" if Americans elected Trump, then the Republican candidate and a former star of TV's The Apprentice.    -BBC


