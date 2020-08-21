Organic and compost fertilizers increase crop production





It also maintains ecology, bio-diversity and environment and reduces the risks of pest attacks in the crop field.

Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Narsingdi Shovan Kumar Dhar said that application of organic and compost fertilizers could increase crop production by up to 15 percent along with improving environment.

He said use and production of organic fertilizers has been increasing in all the six upazilas in the district where farmers have now set up huge faith and heaps of compost, vermin compost and farmyard compost fertilizer.









"Cultivators of the district are well aware of using the soil components. They do not use chemical fertilizer haphazardly or unnecessarily as before destroying the production capacity of their land. Now they are using organic fertilizers including crowding and water hyacinth which possess some capacity to retain the production capacity of cultivable land," he said.

Cultivators of the district also know that repeated use of chemical fertilizer lessens the fertility of soil which could be increased by using compost fertilizer on the crops.

Shovan Kumar said that chemical fertilizers usually had one or two ingredients but a plant requires at least 13 ingredients for its survival and proper growth.

He said enriched compost fertilizer which is a mixture of bio and chemical components has almost all the ingredients that a plant need. -BSS NARSINGDI, Aug 20: Application of organic and compost fertilizers can increase crop productions, reducing use of chemical fertilizers side by side with substantially improving soil health.It also maintains ecology, bio-diversity and environment and reduces the risks of pest attacks in the crop field.Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Narsingdi Shovan Kumar Dhar said that application of organic and compost fertilizers could increase crop production by up to 15 percent along with improving environment.He said use and production of organic fertilizers has been increasing in all the six upazilas in the district where farmers have now set up huge faith and heaps of compost, vermin compost and farmyard compost fertilizer."Cultivators of the district are well aware of using the soil components. They do not use chemical fertilizer haphazardly or unnecessarily as before destroying the production capacity of their land. Now they are using organic fertilizers including crowding and water hyacinth which possess some capacity to retain the production capacity of cultivable land," he said.Cultivators of the district also know that repeated use of chemical fertilizer lessens the fertility of soil which could be increased by using compost fertilizer on the crops.Shovan Kumar said that chemical fertilizers usually had one or two ingredients but a plant requires at least 13 ingredients for its survival and proper growth.He said enriched compost fertilizer which is a mixture of bio and chemical components has almost all the ingredients that a plant need. -BSS