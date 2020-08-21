Video
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:33 PM
Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend as Man City, Man Utd sit out

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

LONDON, AUG 20: Leeds' first Premier League game for 16 years will see Marcelo Bielsa's men travel to defending champions Liverpool, while Manchester City and Manchester United will miss the opening weekend to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019/20 season.
All sides were guaranteed by the football authorities to have at least 30 days off between the two seasons after the late finish to the campaign caused by a three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.
City and United were eliminated from the Champions League and Europa League respectively last weekend, three weeks after the end of the Premier League season.
Chelsea and Wolves will start their seasons on Monday September 14th after they too were involved in European competition into August.    -AFP


