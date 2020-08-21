Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:33 PM
latest
Home Sports

Discarded by Spain and Real Madrid, Lopetegui finds salvation at Sevilla

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

COLOGNE, AUG 20: Two years on from the embarrassment of being sacked as coach of his country on the eve of a World Cup, Julen Lopetegui has rebuilt his reputation to take Sevilla back to a sixth Europa League final in 14 years.
The Spaniards' success in Europe's second-tier competition is no longer a surprise despite the continued churn of players and coaches without the wealth of the continent's superclubs.
However, a return to the Europa League final for the first time since 2016 on top of a first top-four finish in La Liga for three seasons, is sweet vindication for Lopetegui after a nightmare few months in 2018 threatened to derail his coaching career.
Hopes were high that the former Real Madrid and Barcelona goalkeeper could produce one last hurrah from Spain's golden generation that had won three major tournaments from 2008 to 2012 ahead of the World Cup in Russia.
Spain were unbeaten in Lopetegui's 20 games in charge of the national team, including impressive wins over Argentina, Italy, Belgium and eventual world champions France.
But he paid a heavy price for his own misjudgement and the politics of Spanish football as he accepted the role as Zinedine Zidane's successor at Real Madrid days before the tournament got underway.
Furious Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales fired him two days before Spain's opening match against Portugal in a move that did neither side much good.
Lopetegui returned home a haunted figure as he was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu just a day later and Spain limped out on penalties to Russia in the last 16 after winning just one match in four.
The decision to take the Madrid job was even more misguided as Lopetegui lasted just 14 games and was sacked again by late October.
Sevilla offered a shot at redemption, but also came with a risk. Monchi's return as sporting director kicked off a huge turnover of the playing staff as 17 new players arrived and 28 departed over the course of the season.
Among those to leave were top scorers Wissam Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia and replacing them has proved problematic with Lucas Ocampos and Munir El Haddadi the only players to reach double figures for goals this season.
But Lopetegui has constructed a hard team to beat as is evidenced by a club record run of 20 games without defeat either side of a three-month shutdown due to coronavirus.
Only Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid had a better defensive record in La Liga this season and Bruno Fernandes's penalty in the semi-final is the only goal Sevilla they have conceded in three knockout games since arriving in Germany against Roma, Wolves and Manchester United.
"There are always doubts until you really know the coach," Monchi told Marca.
"Julen has pleasantly surprised me. Everyone told me that he was very professional and he's won me over. When I see someone like him I fall in love, so I'm very happy to work with him."
The team-spirit Lopetegui has fostered was clearly on show during the semi-final as Sevilla rode their luck, but showed no little heart to beat United 2-1 with a fraction of the budget of the English giants.
Despite the empty stands in Cologne, Sevilla were roared on by an enthusiastic crowd of substitutes, team directors and staff compared to the largely silent and bemused United contingent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winning La Liga 'best day of my professional life': Zidane
Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend as Man City, Man Utd sit out
Discarded by Spain and Real Madrid, Lopetegui finds salvation at Sevilla
Bayern set up super-club showdown with PSG where something has to give
Koeman pledges to put Barca 'back on top'
Cricket authorities introduce flexible start times
Janata Bank accords reception to five U-15 eve booters
Name of razakar removed from Rajshahi Tennis Complex


Latest News
500 stranded Indians return home thru Benapole
Man found dead in Pirojpur
India virus cases approach 3 million
2 HC officials suspended for illegal transaction
Paturia-Daulatdia launch services resume
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19
Body recovered in Kurigram
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine on 40,000 people
Doctor from Delhi killed by senior
Most Read News
Decision of bearing NID while traveling train cancelled
HC rejects writ petition seeking action against SPs
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Child drowns while watching Tangail boat race
Two newly joined OCs of Cox's Bazar transferred
HSC exams in 15 days after reopening of colleges: Dipu Moni
Russia ships reactor vessel, steam generator for first unit of Rooppur NPP
Charges framed against Sabrina, Arif among 8
4 cops among seven accused sent to jail
18 more pairs of trains resume operations on Aug 27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft