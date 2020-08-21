Video
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:33 PM
Janata Bank accords reception to five U-15 eve booters

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

State-run Janata Bank Limited today accorded a warm reception to remaining five footballers of the U-15 women's football team which emerged unbeaten champions in the SAFF U-15 Women's Football Championship held at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium backed in 2017.
The reception ceremony was held today at the head office of Janata Bank in the city's Motijheel, a Bangladesh Football Federation press release said today.
The five U-15 women's booters who were accorded reception are Sagorika, Dipa Khatun, Mosammat Runa Akter, Rumi Akter and Parvin Sultana.
In the reception ceremony, Janata Bank handed over cheques and gift items to the five eve booters.
Janata Bank deputy manager Mohammad Joinal Abedin, and assistant general manager Abdullah Al Mamun were present in the reception ceremony.
Earlier, in September 2018, Janata Bank accorded reception to eighteen out of twenty three U-15 eves football teams as they held up the trophy of SAFF U-15 Women's Football Championship.
At that reception ceremony, Janata Bank handed over cheques and gift items to eighteen members of champions U-15 women's teams. Best player of the team Akhi Khatun was given a cheque of Taka one lakh in that reception ceremony.     -BSS


