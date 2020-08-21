Video
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:32 PM
Name of razakar removed from Rajshahi Tennis Complex

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Name plaque of Zafar Imam has been removed from Rajshahi Tennis complex on Wednesday as the valiant freedom fighters had been demanding to remove the name for long.
Simultaneously, the signboard of the main gate of the complex has also been removed in wake of continuous demand.
"We had been demanding removal of the rajaker's name from the tennis complex for long," said Freedom Fighter Saidur Rahman, adding that the freedom fighters will be happy amid removal of the name from now on.
Meanwhile, a three-member inquiry committee formed by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rajshahi has recommended removal of the name of rajakar Zafar Imam from Rajshahi Tennis Complex.
The committee was formed by the DC on January 30, 2020 with Abu Aslam, ADM, as convener and Ifte Khair Alam, additional SP, and Hasina Momtaz, DD, Social Service Department as members.
The inquiry committee report was handed over by the then DC Hamidul Huq to the freedom fighters on July 2 during a meeting at the Freedom Fighters Complex.
Subsequently, a copy of the inquiry report was also given to the Divisional Commissioner who is also the Chief Advisor of Tennis Complex and Tennis Complex Committee. Earlier, 98 freedom fighters lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner on January 19 demanding immediate removal of Rajakar Zafar Imam's name from Rajshahi International Tennis Complex.
They pointed out that Zafar Imam collaborated with Pakistani occupation army during the Liberation War in 1971 and took part in killing. After scrutiny, the inquiry committee found that following the death of Zafar Imam on May 20, 2004, Rajshahi International Tennis Complex Executive Committee on June 23, 2004 changed the name after Rajkar Zafar Imam during the tenure of the BNP-Jamaat government. During the inquiry, the committee took testimonies of 21 freedom fighters about the misdeeds of Zafar Imam during the Liberation War in 1971.
The inquiry committee revealed that complaints raised by the freedom fighters were proved absolutely. Zafar Imam was a collaborator of Pakistani Army in 1971. Under his leadership, NSF was formed in Rajshahi.
His cadres created a reign of terror against the freedom fighter, intellectuals and the common people. As per his list, the Pakistani Army killed several intellectuals and common people.     -BSS


