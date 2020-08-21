Bangladesh to play first two Tests in Kandy





According to the sources in Bangladesh, the two boards-BCB and the SLC- have agreed to play only three Tests (under World Test Championship) and no T-20I on this tour.

Apparently, the three T-20Is have been put on hold for two reasons: (1) the proposed Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka in November and (2) the heavy expenses the BCB would have had to spend for flying the shortest format players in a chartered flight.

Bangladesh Cricket Board is planning to send about 45 players (national team and the Emerging team) and 20-25 support staff members to reach Colombo in the last week of September.

The national team with the support staff will reach two days before the beginning of the first Test in Kandy.

Negotiations for the chartered planes with three carriers- Biman Bangladesh (national airlines of Bangladesh) and Sri Lanka Airlines and Mihin Lanka (both Sri Lankan airlines) will begin soon, it is also learnt here.

"During the tour, the visiting players and the support staff will undergo regular Covid-19 tests and final one before they leave in the second week of November. If anyone found positive on the last test will stay back in Colombo", one of the sources said.















