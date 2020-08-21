

Bangladesh to travel SL with primary squad: Nannu

"We are out of game for long time. We can't practice for long since but still we are giving emphasis to experiences," Nannu said. "We have many preparatory matches in Sri Lanka and we'll give final squad there. We shall go there with a primary squad," he added.

All cricketing activities and international fixtures of Tigers were either postponed or cancelled since March this year to avoid the spread of Covid-19 among cricket related families. Players were advised to maintain physical fitness staying home, which was very tough on their part.

Nine players including Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes and Shafiul Islam started individual practicing last month. But almost all frontline cricketers now returned to ground for individual practices. Cricketers however, are sure to struggle in finding rhythm and confidence.

"Everyone was in a long gap of five months. Now we shall consider who recovered to what extent within the break and make them mentally fit for game. We'll give primary squad by the 1st week of September and will go with 20-22 cricketers," former national captain informed.

He also clued up about the details procedures they are following to ensure right balance in the team. He said, "We have a national pool of 38 players. All of them will be tested for coronvirus tracing. We are keeping it ready as back-up. 24-member HP team is also going there".

"This is to keep balance and to pick the right player in right time," he assured.















