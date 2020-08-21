Video
McMillan likely to name Tiger's batting coach during SL tour

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Sports Reporter

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman and Board Director Akram Khan.

New Zealand cricket coach and former batsman Craig McMillan possibly will coach Bangladesh National Cricket team during Sri Lanka tour in absence of Tigers' batting consultant Neil McKenzie since McKenzie refused to travel Sri Lanka.
"Neil McKenzie can't go to Sri Lanka for some family businesses," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman and Board Director Akram Khan told reporters on Thursday.
Bangladesh doesn't have a fulltime batting consultant for Test team since departure of Thilan Samaraweera in 2017. Proteas batting master McKenzie succeeded Samaraweera but for shorter version games only although he played the role of an adviser during different Test series. BCB however, is still eager to use his expertise in red-ball cricket.
It is heard the McKenzie have possibility to untie with the BCB. Akram in this regard said, "We are yet to reach a concrete decision whether he is not willing for this trip only or he is not interested to work as the batting coach of Team Bangladesh".
"We did get any news from McKenzie on the issue. We have more things to discuss," he added.
Former national skipper and BCB official Akram informed that they have few alternatives if McKenzie misses the trip. "We have some other options. If McKenzie refused to go, we must pick up any of those two-three options but the name is yet to finalise. Craig McMillan is also in the list. So, his possibility can't be ignored," he clarified.




Bangladesh national cricket team will depart home for Colombo by the last week of September to play a three-match Test series of the World Test Championship commencing on October 24.


