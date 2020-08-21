Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:32 PM
latest
Home Back Page

SC lawyer apologises for ‘derogatory’ FB post on CJ

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub offered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court on Thursday for posting derogatory comments on Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and the judiciary on Facebook.
Appearing virtually before a full bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, lawyer Mamun Mahbub apologised unconditionally to it during hearing a contempt of court rule issued by the court against him on August 12.




The SC lawyer said during hearing of the SC he had mistakenly used a word while posting a status on his Facebook profile, which he deleted later.     
After hearing on the issue, the Appellate Division also fixed August 23 to deliver its judgment on the rule.
Senior lawyer M Amir-Ul Islam, Rokanuddin Mahmud, Zainul Abedin, AJ Mohammad Ali and AM Amin Uddin appeared for Syed Mamun Mahbub while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Additional Attorney General Murad Reza represented the state during the virtual proceedings.
Earlier on August 12, the Supreme Court summoned Advocate Mahbub for posting derogatory comments on Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on social media Facebook.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC lawyer apologises for ‘derogatory’ FB post on CJ
50 civil society organizations objects TEPCO’s consultancy
Flood continues to ravage life
SC to assign HC bench for hearing, disposal of cases
UN recognises 4 Bangladeshi youths as Real Life Heroes
Promote small investors: PM to BEZA
Court sends Shahed back to ACC remand
Covid-19 smell loss ‘different from cold, flu’


Latest News
500 stranded Indians return home thru Benapole
Man found dead in Pirojpur
India virus cases approach 3 million
2 HC officials suspended for illegal transaction
Paturia-Daulatdia launch services resume
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19
Body recovered in Kurigram
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine on 40,000 people
Doctor from Delhi killed by senior
Most Read News
Decision of bearing NID while traveling train cancelled
HC rejects writ petition seeking action against SPs
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Child drowns while watching Tangail boat race
Two newly joined OCs of Cox's Bazar transferred
HSC exams in 15 days after reopening of colleges: Dipu Moni
Russia ships reactor vessel, steam generator for first unit of Rooppur NPP
Charges framed against Sabrina, Arif among 8
4 cops among seven accused sent to jail
18 more pairs of trains resume operations on Aug 27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft