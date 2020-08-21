SC lawyer apologises for ‘derogatory’ FB post on CJ





Appearing virtually before a full bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, lawyer Mamun Mahbub apologised unconditionally to it during hearing a contempt of court rule issued by the court against him on August 12.









The SC lawyer said during hearing of the SC he had mistakenly used a word while posting a status on his Facebook profile, which he deleted later.

After hearing on the issue, the Appellate Division also fixed August 23 to deliver its judgment on the rule.

Senior lawyer M Amir-Ul Islam, Rokanuddin Mahmud, Zainul Abedin, AJ Mohammad Ali and AM Amin Uddin appeared for Syed Mamun Mahbub while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Additional Attorney General Murad Reza represented the state during the virtual proceedings.

