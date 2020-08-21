UN recognises 4 Bangladeshi youths as Real Life Heroes





The four are architect Rizvi Hassan, Dhaka University student Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, translator Sifat Noor and mask-maker Akhi.

Bangladeshi architect Rizvi Hassan was recognised as being the driving force behind the construction of a safe space for Rohingya women and girls in Cox's Bazar, the world's largest camp for displaced people, and home to around a million Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar, the UN said in its website.

Dhaka University student Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, also former member of Dhaka University Central Students' Union and president of Bangladesh Post Friends' Forum, was recognised for his food pragrmmes targeting people from marginalised and vulnerable groups.

Shaikat took the responsibility of providing food to 500 to 1,000 homeless and destitute people at Dhaka University campus for 116 days amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Afterwards, he assisted those affected by flood in various areas. Students, teachers and people from diverse professions contributed financially to help him continue this service.









-Agencies





