Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:32 PM
Promote small investors: PM to BEZA

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveils the cover of a book Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar while chairing the 7th meeting of the BEZA Governing Board from her official Ganabhaban residence through a video conference on Thursday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the Bangladesh Export Zone Authority (BEZA) to promote small entrepreneurs, particularly the young generation, alongside attracting foreign investment.  
"It (BEZA) will have to work in a way so that foreign investment comes on one hand and local people can invest on the other, or we can promote small investors. That means we need to attract and promote our young generation," she said while addressing the 7th meeting of the BEZA Governing Board.
The Prime Minister said the young generation should not only run after jobs as they can do something (take ventures). "We'll have to work keeping eyes on these," she added.
She joined the virtual meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban through a videoconference, while other participants were connected from the Prime Minister's Office and the Cabinet Division office.
Sheikh Hasina said the government is setting up special economic zones across the country to attract investment, create jobs and protect arable and forest lands.
"There's no doubt our economy is an agriculture dependent one but we need industrialisation at the same time. Because, no country can make progress without industrialisation," she said.
The Prime Minister said the government has been on all-out efforts to gear up industrialisation with a view to creating jobs, enhancing production, raising the purchasing power of people, fulfilling local demands and boosting exports.
"While going for industrialisation, we've to keep it in mind that arable lands must be protected to ensure food security for the growing population in a small country like Bangladesh. It's [Bangladesh] a delta nation. So, it's also indispensable to maintain the balance of nature. With eyes on these, we'll have to create jobs simultaneously," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the government wants to set up special economic zones not only in Dhaka or port areas but also across the entire country as it has a goal to create jobs for a huge population and use agricultural goods as raw materials for the agricultural industry or food-processed one.
The government, she said, has been providing various incentives to attract local and foreign investment.










