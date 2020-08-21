Video
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:31 PM
Court sends Shahed back to ACC remand

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court  on Thursday ordered ACC to produce  Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed Karim alias Md Shahed before court after a seven-day remand in a case filed over misappropriating about Tk 2.71 crore from the then Farmers Bank Ltd.
Before ending his remand period of four days he was produced by the ACC before the court but the court did not hear the ACC plea and ordered to to produce him before the court after completion of seven days remand.
Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Dhaka Senior Special Judge Court passed the order on Thursday, said ACC prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir. On August 10   the same court placed Shahed on a 7-day remand for interrogation in the graft case.
The ACC filed a case against Shahed Karim, Farmers Bank audit committee former chairman Mahbubul Haque Chisty, and his son Rashedul Haque Chisty and Regent Hospital Ltd Managing Director Ibrahim Khalil for their involvement in misappropriating about Tk 2.71 crore in January 2015.
On July 27, the ACC filed the case against Shahed and three others with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka. The other accused are Mahbubul Haque Chisty, of former audit committee of Farmers Bank Ltd (now Padma Bank Ltd), his son Rashedul Haque Chisty, and Regent Hospital Managing Director Ibrahim Khalil.
Of them, Ibrahim Khalil is on the run. According to the case statement, the accused in collusion with each other, embezzled Tk  2.71 crore from the bank abusing their power in 2015.


