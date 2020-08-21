Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:31 PM
latest
Home Business

India-Japan-Australia supply chain to counter China

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

NEW DELHI, Aug 20:  India, Japan and Australia have begun discussions on launching a trilateral Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) to reduce dependency on China, necessitated by Beijing's aggressive political and military behaviour.
The initiative, first proposed by Japan, is now taking shape, ET has learnt. Dates are being worked out to hold the first meeting of the commerce and trade ministers of the three countries by next week.
Japan through its Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry approached India recently and pressed on the urgency to take the initiative forward, according to people in the know. Tokyo was in favour of launching SCRI by November, sources said.
The government is moving on the proposal quite seriously, especially in the light of China's aggressive moves on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Usually, the sources said, New Delhi would consider any such proposal cautiously as it would be seen as an alliance against China.
This time, the government appears to have taken the call at the highest levels to become part of the global supply chain, thus emerging as an alternative to China.
The subject was also one of the key themes of PM Modi's Independence Day speech on Saturday, where he said that businesses have started viewing India as a possible "hub for supply chains" and that now India must also "make for the world".
The two-fold objective of the Japanese proposal is to attract foreign direct investment to turn the Indo-Pacific into an "economic powerhouse" and to build a mutually complementary relationship among partner countries.
The idea, sources said, was to also throw open the initiative to the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) after IndiaJapan-Australia understanding on the matter.
To begin with, the aim is to work out a plan to build on the existing bilateral supply chain networks. India and Japan, for instance, have an Indo-Japan Industrial Competitiveness partnership, which deals with locating Japanese companies in India.




Those aware with the details of initial deliberations told ET that the purpose eventually is to improve supply chain resilience across the Indo-Pacific, which through such an effort can develop a sound economic profile to its security logic.
SCRI is a direct response to individual companies and economies concerned about Chinese political behaviour and the disruption that could lead to supply chains, according to the sources.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, following the Covid-19 outbreak, has already instituted a $2-billion fund to help Japanese companies shift back from China. Australia and the US, amid growing security and transparency concerns, have already entered into an ambitious agreement to create what's being called a 'China free' supply chain for rare earth materials.
    -ET Bureau



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India-Japan-Australia supply chain to counter China
Australia's Qantas posts $1.9b loss, confirms job cuts
Lufthansa reaches deal with pilots to cut costs
India's agricultural products exports rise
BPC to import 150,000 tonnes marine fuel for Tk 438.8cr
Reliance buys Indian online pharmacy stake
Indian Oil nears first Mauritius fuels export deal
Meghna Bank 64th EC meeting held


Latest News
500 stranded Indians return home thru Benapole
Man found dead in Pirojpur
India virus cases approach 3 million
2 HC officials suspended for illegal transaction
Paturia-Daulatdia launch services resume
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19
Body recovered in Kurigram
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine on 40,000 people
Doctor from Delhi killed by senior
Most Read News
Decision of bearing NID while traveling train cancelled
HC rejects writ petition seeking action against SPs
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Child drowns while watching Tangail boat race
Two newly joined OCs of Cox's Bazar transferred
HSC exams in 15 days after reopening of colleges: Dipu Moni
Russia ships reactor vessel, steam generator for first unit of Rooppur NPP
Charges framed against Sabrina, Arif among 8
4 cops among seven accused sent to jail
18 more pairs of trains resume operations on Aug 27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft