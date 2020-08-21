Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:31 PM
latest
Home Business

Australia's Qantas posts $1.9b loss, confirms job cuts

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

SYDNEY, Aug 20: Australian flag carrier Qantas on Thursday posted an almost US$2-billion annual loss after a "near-total collapse" in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Strict restrictions on travel to Australia and a near-blanket ban on citizens leaving spelled a statutory pre-tax loss of Aus$2.7 billion (US$1.9 billion), including the cost of mothballing its Airbus A380s and huge redundancy payouts.
Revenues collapsed 82 per cent between April and June.
Facing "the most challenging period" in its 99-year history, Qantas said it would move ahead with retrenching 6,000 staff and has grounded 100 planes for up to a year in a US$10-billion cost-cutting blitz.
The airline reported a "strong first half of the year" followed by "a near-total collapse in travel demand" as virus restrictions were introduced.
"We were on track for another profit above Aus$1 billion (US$718 million) when this crisis struck," CEO Alan Joyce said.
The global aviation industry is facing perhaps its biggest crisis to date, with numerous big-name carriers seeking billions of dollars to stop them from going under, while others have gone out of business.
In Australia, the sector has received hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds as the government scrambled to save it from collapse.
Joyce said the industry's recovery will "take time and it will be choppy".
"COVID is reshaping the competitive landscape and that presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for us," he said.
Qantas said "fast action to radically cut costs and place much of the flying business into a form of hibernation" helped minimise the financial impact from the pandemic shutdown.
Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the carrier believes it remains "well positioned" to take advantage of the eventual return to air travel.
Its main competitor, Virgin Australia, went into voluntary administration in April shortly after Australia closed its international borders and domestic travel plunged. Virgin announced earlier this month it would close budget subsidiary Tigerair Australia and lay off 3,000 staff as it prepares to relaunch under the new ownership of US private equity giant Bain Capital.
Joyce said the pandemic would continue to have a "huge impact" on Qantas, with expectations of a "significant loss" in the coming financial year.
Several domestic state borders remain closed while Qantas has said it does not expect to return to international flights approaching pre-pandemic levels until mid-2021.
Australia, which has recorded just over 24,000 cases of coronavirus and 463 deaths to date, has limited the number of its own citizens who can return home from overseas in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.
Government officials have said the island nation will not reopen to overseas travellers until a vaccine for COVID-19 is found.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India-Japan-Australia supply chain to counter China
Australia's Qantas posts $1.9b loss, confirms job cuts
Lufthansa reaches deal with pilots to cut costs
India's agricultural products exports rise
BPC to import 150,000 tonnes marine fuel for Tk 438.8cr
Reliance buys Indian online pharmacy stake
Indian Oil nears first Mauritius fuels export deal
Meghna Bank 64th EC meeting held


Latest News
500 stranded Indians return home thru Benapole
Man found dead in Pirojpur
India virus cases approach 3 million
2 HC officials suspended for illegal transaction
Paturia-Daulatdia launch services resume
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19
Body recovered in Kurigram
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine on 40,000 people
Doctor from Delhi killed by senior
Most Read News
Decision of bearing NID while traveling train cancelled
HC rejects writ petition seeking action against SPs
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Child drowns while watching Tangail boat race
Two newly joined OCs of Cox's Bazar transferred
HSC exams in 15 days after reopening of colleges: Dipu Moni
Russia ships reactor vessel, steam generator for first unit of Rooppur NPP
Charges framed against Sabrina, Arif among 8
4 cops among seven accused sent to jail
18 more pairs of trains resume operations on Aug 27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft