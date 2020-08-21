Video
India's agricultural products exports rise

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: India's exports of agricultural commodities during March-June this year stood at approximately 3.4 billion US dollars, an increase of 23.24 per cent compared to corresponding period in 2019, according to an official statement issued by the federal agriculture ministry on Tuesday.
"Even during the difficult time of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, India took care not to disturb the world food supply chain and continued to export," said the statement.
Besides earning foreign exchange and helping farmers, producers and exporters to take advantage of wider international market and increase their income, agriculture exports also help in achieving the goal of making a Self-Reliant India, said the statement further.
An increase in exports of agricultural commodities have also resulted in increased production in agriculture sector by increasing area coverage and productivity.    -Xinhua


