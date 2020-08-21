India's agricultural products exports rise





"Even during the difficult time of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, India took care not to disturb the world food supply chain and continued to export," said the statement.

Besides earning foreign exchange and helping farmers, producers and exporters to take advantage of wider international market and increase their income, agriculture exports also help in achieving the goal of making a Self-Reliant India, said the statement further.

An increase in exports of agricultural commodities have also resulted in increased production in agriculture sector by increasing area coverage and productivity. -Xinhua















