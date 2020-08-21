Video
BPC to import 150,000 tonnes marine fuel for Tk 438.8cr

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The cabinet committee on purchase at a meeting on Wednesday approved proposals to buy 150,000 tonnes of marine fuel for Tk 438.8 crore for the July-December period.
The meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair also approved the premium and price to import 75,000 tonnes of marine fuel at an estimated cost of Tk 222.1 crore, through international tenders during the second half of the year.
Marine fuel is heavy residual fuel oils used in the majority of motor ships.
On 23 May, the economic affairs committee approved a proposal from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) to buy 50 per cent of marine fuel through government-to-government arrangements and the rest through international tenders from May to December.
Accordingly, when the government floated the tenders to import marine fuel containing 0.5 per cent Sulphur for July to December, four companies submitted bids and all of them were responsive. As per a recommendation of the tender evaluation committee, the lowest bidder, ENOC Singapore Pte, got the contract. BPC has never imported marine fuel containing 0.5 per cent sulphur. The International Maritime Organisation made it mandatory to use marine fuel with 0.5 per cent sulphur from 1 January this year.
The meeting also gave its consent to buy another 75,000 tonnes marine fuel (0.5 per cent sulphur) costing Tk 216.7 crore under a government-to-government arrangement in July to December.  Six suppliers submitted bid and four of them were responsive. The tender evaluation committee recommended to award the contract to the lowest bidder PTT International Trading Pte.


