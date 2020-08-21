Video
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:31 PM
Reliance buys Indian online pharmacy stake

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MUMBAI, Aug 20: Indian conglomerate Reliance has bought a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 million, opening a new front in its battle with Amazon which launched a similar healthcare service last week.
Reliance, which is owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has been fighting the US tech giant and Walmart-backed Flipkart for a share of the country's lucrative e-commerce market.
The Indian firm announced the investment late Tuesday, with Ambani's daughter Isha, director of Reliance's retail subsidiary RRVL, saying the move would expand its "digital commerce proposition to include most daily essential needs of consumers".
As coronavirus cases in India climb beyond 2.7 million -- the third highest behind the United States and Brazil -- healthcare startups are seeing huge demand for services as a result of the pandemic.
Reliance said the investment represented about a 60 per cent share in Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and 100 per cent direct ownership of its subsidiaries, collectively known as Netmeds.    -AFP


