The 64thMeeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of the board of directors of the Meghna Bank Ltd has been taken place recently. Ali Azim Khan, Chairman, Executive Committee of the board presided over the meeting, says a press release.

Vice Chairman of the Bank Md. Kamal Uddin, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Sohail R. K. Hussain and other members of the Committee were also joined the meeting.

The various business proposals were discussed at the meeting.