Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and Additional Inspector General of Police (HRM) S M Ruhul Amin inaugurating its first school banking booth at Shaheed Police Smrity College on Thursday. Bangladesh Police AIG (Welfare Trust) and Community Bank Director Md. Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury and other high officials of the Bank were present there. The objective of the bank is to make banking transactions available to the students and to encourage the habit of saving from the early stage of life. It will also facilitate both the guardian and school authority for tuition fees collection in near future. photo: Bank