

Taiwan export order growth hits 2-1/2-year high

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 12.4per cent in July from a year earlier to $45.6 billion, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed on Thursday.

The outcome far exceeded a 3.7per cent rise projected in a Reuters poll and a 6.5per cent increase in June. It was the fifth consecutive month of gains and the strongest since January 2018.

The ministry said the better-than-expected performance was helped by strong orders for products such as laptops and tablets, with overall orders in July reaching their highest on record for the month.

Smartphone orders alone jumped 29.9per cent from a year earlier, it said, adding the second half could be boosted by upcoming launches of new models as well as

continuing telecommuting demand, though it warned the pandemic and trade tensions remain major uncertainties.

Taiwan usually sees strong electronics orders in the third and fourth quarter ahead of the year-end holiday season when vendors launch new smartphone models.

Huang Yu-ling, director of the ministry's statistics agency, said the July figures were a "very special situation" that may partly be accounted for from pent-up demand as countries begin emerging from lockdown.

"The worst is over for this year. We should see a stronger third quarter than in the second quarter," Huang said.

The ministry said it expects August export orders to expand between 5.9per cent and 9.6per cent from a year earlier.

Taiwan's manufacturers are a key part of the global supply chain for tech giants such as Apple Inc.









July orders from the United States rose 22.2per cent from a year earlier, compared with 13.6per cent growth in June, while those from China were up 16.8per cent versus a 13per cent gain the previous month. European orders rose 18.2per cent, while those from Japan dropped 7.2per cent. -Reuters





