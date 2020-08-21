WUSME nominates Sabur Khan as BD Ambassador



Dr. Md Sabur Khan

From now and on, with this involvement, Bangladesh SME and Small Enterprises will have access into this Global Network of Small and Medium Enterprise, says a press release.

WUSME is an international non profit organisation with the mission to protect, support and represent small and medium-sized enterprises and crafts worldwide.

WUSME aims to contribute to a new paradigm of growth based on SMEs as a driving force for each country and society to reach a substantial, inclusive and sustainable social progress.

Through this new connection Bangladesh has entered into one of the largest SME platforms which will open scope for the SME's here in Bangladesh. The SME's of Bangladesh will get connected to the Global Community, get the platform to showcase their product and services, share their success stories, and will open up scope for promotion and growth too.

Dr. Khan has been nominated for this position for his outstanding contribution and effort in developing Entrepreneurs and for his focus in developing the national economy.

Besides, Dr. Sabur Khan is the High Commissioner of World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) for Bangladesh and appointed as one of the global board members of WBAF's Science, Technology and Innovation Commission.

He is the Chairman of Global Trade Committee of WITSA. He was the President of The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) for the year of 2013. He is also the former president of Bangladesh Computer Samity.















The World Union of Small and Medium Enterprise (WUSME) nominated Dr. Md Sabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil International University and Daffodil Family as the Ambassador in Bangladesh.From now and on, with this involvement, Bangladesh SME and Small Enterprises will have access into this Global Network of Small and Medium Enterprise, says a press release.WUSME is an international non profit organisation with the mission to protect, support and represent small and medium-sized enterprises and crafts worldwide.WUSME aims to contribute to a new paradigm of growth based on SMEs as a driving force for each country and society to reach a substantial, inclusive and sustainable social progress.Through this new connection Bangladesh has entered into one of the largest SME platforms which will open scope for the SME's here in Bangladesh. The SME's of Bangladesh will get connected to the Global Community, get the platform to showcase their product and services, share their success stories, and will open up scope for promotion and growth too.Dr. Khan has been nominated for this position for his outstanding contribution and effort in developing Entrepreneurs and for his focus in developing the national economy.Besides, Dr. Sabur Khan is the High Commissioner of World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) for Bangladesh and appointed as one of the global board members of WBAF's Science, Technology and Innovation Commission.He is the Chairman of Global Trade Committee of WITSA. He was the President of The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) for the year of 2013. He is also the former president of Bangladesh Computer Samity.