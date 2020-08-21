Video
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Global stocks fall as markets still rattled by Fed minutes

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Aug 20: Asian and European share markets fell on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes highlighted doubts about the recovery of the world's largest economy and knocked Wall Street from recent record highs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had its biggest daily decline in five weeks while the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was down 0.6per cent at 0738 GMT.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.9per cent and London's FTSE 100 fell 0.8per cent.
The Fed's minutes from its July meeting, which were released on Wednesday, highlighted doubts about the US economic recovery, showing that the swift labour market rebound seen in May and June had likely slowed.
Several Fed policymakers said they may need to ease monetary policy to help get the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.
"Of course, the Fed agreed that the virus is weighing heavily on the economy: is that some kind of surprise? Apparently it was," Rabobank's global strategist Michael Every wrote in a note to clients.
Despite the dovish minutes, US Treasury yields and the dollar rose with investors focusing on parts of the minutes that showed policymakers downplaying the need for yield caps and targets.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of major peers, was choppy overnight.
"The key question for investors is whether the policy responses are enough to mitigate the economic damage," hedge fund firm Brevan Howard said in an interim report published on Thursday.
"Many businesses face solvency risks that are not addressed by borrowing; a debt overhang cannot be cured by more borrowing no matter how cheap it may be," the fund's report added.
"Improved financial conditions are narrowly focused on a handful of large companies and benefiting stakeholders who need relatively little economic assistance. The result is that financial assets are expensive by many standard metrics.    -Reuters


