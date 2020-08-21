

Oil falls on caution over demand recovery

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 48 cents, or 1per cent, at $44.89 a barrel at 0933 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US oil CLc1 fell 34 cents, or 0.8per cent, at $42.59 a barrel.

"The surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer has muted the recovery and anyone still believing in a V-shaped recovery needs to do some reassessment," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

A firmer US dollar also put pressure on oil prices, analysts said, leaving them stuck in their narrow trading range of recent weeks.

Oil prices have been rangebound since mid-June, with Brent trading between $40 and $46 per barrel, and WTI between $37 and $43.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known an OPEC+, said on Wednesday that the pace of oil market recovery appeared to be slower than anticipated with growing risks of a prolonged second wave of the pandemic.

The group pressed oil nations pumping above output targets to cut more in August-September due to concerns about the strength of recovery in demand.

Prices were also pressured after several US Fed members said additional monetary policy easing may be needed because a rebound in employment was already slowing.









"All roads in global and regional economies lead to the containment of the virus and the end of these roads is not in sight yet," said oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga. -Reuters





