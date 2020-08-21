Departing WTO chief gets top job at PepsiCo





Roberto Azevedo, who on August 31 will step down as WTO Director-General after seven years at the helm, will the next day become an executive vice president and chief corporate affairs officer with PepsiCo, the US soft drink and snacks giant said in a statement.

The company said the role had been created for the Brazilian career diplomat who will work on "solidifying PepsiCo's external engagement efforts with national and international (authorities), regulators, international organisations and non-governmental stakeholders."









Azevedo, PepsiCo chief Ramon Laguarta said, would bring "valuable political skills and technical knowledge of the complex social, political, and regulatory environments" impacting the company.

The departing WTO chief, who was educated as an engineer, said in the statement that he was "delighted to join PepsiCo at time when strengthening relationships between business, government and society has become essential to generating sustainable and inclusive long-term growth." -AFP



