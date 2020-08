A Dhaka court on Wednesday took the charge sheet into cognizance against Mohammad Shahed, chairman of Regent Group, in a case filed

under Arms Act with the Uttara West Police.

Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka passed the order, additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Paul told the Daily Observer.

The court also fixed August 27 for the hearing of charge framing against Shahed in the case.