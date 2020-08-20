ACC to sue Pradeep, wife for amassing Tk 4cr illegal wealth





The anti-graft watchdog has also initiated a process to freeze the bank accounts of Pradeep and his wife.

After investigating, the ACC has found illegal wealth and immovable property worth Tk 4 crore in the name of Pradeep's wife Chumki. She could not show the sources of any legal income to purchase the property.

The ACC has also questioned how Pradeep's wife became the owner such a huge property being simply a housewife. According to the ACC, Pradeep's wife has a luxury six-storied residential house at Kotwali in Chattogram.

"Chumki told the ACC that her father gave her the house in 2013. But, her father didn't give any property to his other sons and daughters. The land of the house was purchased in 2006 in the name of Pradeep's father-in-law. Later, a six-storied house was built there. But, the ACC investigation officer concerned found that Pradeep purchased the land and built a house there spending his illegally earned money," an ACC official said.

Chumki also claimed that she had earned Tk 1.5 crore doing fish trading in 2014-15 fiscal. But, the ACC didn't find any validity of her claim.

Besides, she had shown earning of Tk 3.80 lakh from commission business.

But the ACC did not find the existence of her business. She also couldn't show licence of her commission business, approval of the appropriate authority for doing business as the wife of a government official and bank transactions.

Pradeep Kumar Das's wife couldn't show legal sources of her income. The Chattogram divisional office of the ACC has already sent a letter to the ACC headquarters in Dhaka seeking permission to file a case against Pradeep and his wife Chumki. If the ACC head office approves, the Chattogram office of it will file a case against her. The ACC also found that Chumki has the documents of proving her wealth worth Tk 4.44 crore. She said Tk 21.70 lakh was spent from it. She also had shown earning Tk 49 lakh from the money.

Contacted, Dr Mozammel Huq Khan, Commissioner (Investigation) of the ACC, said on Wednesday that the investigation officials have sent a letter to the ACC head office. If their statements are accepted, the ACC will immediately file a case against them.

On the other hand, the ACC could not verify that Pradeep has houses at Agartala, Gwahati and Barasat of West Bengal.





















