HC order on  writ today





against two police officers for posting personal photographs of Shipra Debnath along with provocative comments on Facebook.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam fixed the date for passing the order after a virtual hearing on the writ petition.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Manoj Kumar Bhowmik filed the writ petition with the HC as public interest litigation. Lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik himself appeared for the petition during the hearing.

The writ petition sought action against the police officers involved in the provocative posting of Shipra's pictures on Facebook.

The cabinet secretary, the secretary of Home Ministry, the secretary of Law, inspector general of police (IG), chief director of Police Bureau of Investigation and others have been made respondents to the writ.

According to the writ, on August 14, Satkhira's Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman shared her personal photographs along with provocative comments on Facebook, casting doubt on her innocence in the case regarding the murder of Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.

























