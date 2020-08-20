99pc intending migrants want to stay home, if get jobs: IOM





The findings were disseminated in an IOM report titled "Bangladesh: Survey on Drivers of Migration and Migrants' launched on Wednesday in Dhaka.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) conducted the survey in coordination with the Bangladesh government in between November and December, 2019 where a total of 11,415 potential migrants of 64 districts, who intended to migrate by June 2020, were interviewed.

The report presents pre-Covid-19 dynamics, however, the comprehensive analysis of drivers of migration and profiles of potential migrants will provide a baseline, which can be used to understand migration in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic as well.

Around 89 percent of the respondents were male. The average age of respondents was 27 with a total of 64 per cent of respondents aged in their twenties. Approximately half of the respondents were married. Most respondents were of working age and had attained some level of education.

In terms of the highest education level attained by respondents, 41 percent finished middle school, 27 percent completed secondary education, 26 per cent completed primary education, and 3 per cent didn't enrol for any education. Poor quality employment remains a challenge in Bangladesh and 40 per cent of potential migrants were unemployed before deciding to migrate, and 90 per cent reported no personal income or insufficient income.

The report also debunked the widely held perception that migrants leave countries in the Global South to travel to countries in the Global North, but as can be seen in the data, this is not the case in Bangladesh. Instead, migration is predominately South-South, with most migrants going to countries in the Middle East or elsewhere in Asia.

Only 1.4 percent expressed interest in migrating to Europe and the Americas. Most of them said that they would travel to the Middle East where Saudi Arabia was the most popular destination.

The report shows that 85 per cent of potential migrants paid migration facilitators to support their relocation. The regular and irregular potential migrants paid very similar amounts and the average amount paid by regular potential migrants was Tk 243,651 (USD 2,871), while irregular potential migrants on average paid Tk 229,488 (USD 2,705). The largest amount paid (to a migration facilitator) was Tk 16 lakh (USD 18,857).

Bangladesh is the sixth largest origin country for interna­tional migrants in the world, with 7.8 million Bangladeshi migrants living abroad as of 2019. In Bangladesh, over 2.2 million young adults join the labour force every year, but the domestic labour market is unable to absorb all these job seekers.

Around 38 percent of migrants stated that they would stay if there were improvements to the rule of law while 36 percent stated for better security situation and 29 percent want more accessible health services. Almost half the respondents indicated that they would remain in the country if they were supported to further their studies.

Joining the launching programme, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen said that labour migration is immensely important for the economic and social development of Bangladesh.

"For a better understanding of this sector, we need to prepare a database of people going abroad for jobs with details such as their socio-economic background and to formulate better-informed migration scenarios for the future. This report provides a detailed understanding of the factors that shape international labour migration from Bangladesh, and it will help us to formulate better policies and practices," he said.

IOM Bangladesh's Chief of Mission Giorgi Gigauri said, "This is the first time, we have completed a nationwide survey of potential migrants. We anticipate that the findings from the report will initiate discussions on how to address the socioeconomic drivers of migration from Bangladesh and support high-level dialogue on the importance of investing in education and skills. When we invest in migrant workers, we invest in their communities."

















Around 99 per cent potential Bangladeshi migrants who intend to take an overseas job are not interested to migrate if they have better job opportunities in the country due to absence of job opportunities in formal sectors, insufficient income, financial problems and lack of social services and limited social protections in the employer countries.The findings were disseminated in an IOM report titled "Bangladesh: Survey on Drivers of Migration and Migrants' launched on Wednesday in Dhaka.The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) conducted the survey in coordination with the Bangladesh government in between November and December, 2019 where a total of 11,415 potential migrants of 64 districts, who intended to migrate by June 2020, were interviewed.The report presents pre-Covid-19 dynamics, however, the comprehensive analysis of drivers of migration and profiles of potential migrants will provide a baseline, which can be used to understand migration in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic as well.Around 89 percent of the respondents were male. The average age of respondents was 27 with a total of 64 per cent of respondents aged in their twenties. Approximately half of the respondents were married. Most respondents were of working age and had attained some level of education.In terms of the highest education level attained by respondents, 41 percent finished middle school, 27 percent completed secondary education, 26 per cent completed primary education, and 3 per cent didn't enrol for any education. Poor quality employment remains a challenge in Bangladesh and 40 per cent of potential migrants were unemployed before deciding to migrate, and 90 per cent reported no personal income or insufficient income.The report also debunked the widely held perception that migrants leave countries in the Global South to travel to countries in the Global North, but as can be seen in the data, this is not the case in Bangladesh. Instead, migration is predominately South-South, with most migrants going to countries in the Middle East or elsewhere in Asia.Only 1.4 percent expressed interest in migrating to Europe and the Americas. Most of them said that they would travel to the Middle East where Saudi Arabia was the most popular destination.The report shows that 85 per cent of potential migrants paid migration facilitators to support their relocation. The regular and irregular potential migrants paid very similar amounts and the average amount paid by regular potential migrants was Tk 243,651 (USD 2,871), while irregular potential migrants on average paid Tk 229,488 (USD 2,705). The largest amount paid (to a migration facilitator) was Tk 16 lakh (USD 18,857).Bangladesh is the sixth largest origin country for interna­tional migrants in the world, with 7.8 million Bangladeshi migrants living abroad as of 2019. In Bangladesh, over 2.2 million young adults join the labour force every year, but the domestic labour market is unable to absorb all these job seekers.Around 38 percent of migrants stated that they would stay if there were improvements to the rule of law while 36 percent stated for better security situation and 29 percent want more accessible health services. Almost half the respondents indicated that they would remain in the country if they were supported to further their studies.Joining the launching programme, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen said that labour migration is immensely important for the economic and social development of Bangladesh."For a better understanding of this sector, we need to prepare a database of people going abroad for jobs with details such as their socio-economic background and to formulate better-informed migration scenarios for the future. This report provides a detailed understanding of the factors that shape international labour migration from Bangladesh, and it will help us to formulate better policies and practices," he said.IOM Bangladesh's Chief of Mission Giorgi Gigauri said, "This is the first time, we have completed a nationwide survey of potential migrants. We anticipate that the findings from the report will initiate discussions on how to address the socioeconomic drivers of migration from Bangladesh and support high-level dialogue on the importance of investing in education and skills. When we invest in migrant workers, we invest in their communities."