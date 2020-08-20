Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Online ticketing bars common people from travelling in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 18: The online ticketing system for train travel has created a serious problem for the railway passengers.
In a circular, the Bangladesh Railway (BR) had reduced the number of train travellers to 50 per cent due to Covid-19 pandemic recently. The circular also said all the train tickets should be booked online. So, all the travellers should have smart cellular phones. But most of the people, including the poor and marginal population of the country don't own a smart phone.
As a result, they are now in great trouble for booking train tickets online. But the authority has made it compulsory for the train travellers to book tickets online.
According to the BR circular, the travellers can purchase four tickets from a single smart phone number. But the owner of the phone should be among the travellers. Otherwise, they would not be allowed to travel by train.
Prospective travellers said that the newly introduced system is a hindrance to travelling by train.   
One Muhammad Ismail, a marginal farmer of Banshkhali, arrived in Chattogram Railway Station on Tuesday with plans to visit his son in Dhaka. But he has an analog cellular phone,      by which he cannot purchase a train ticket. So, he could not visit Dhaka and returned home in frustration.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Sarder Sahadat Ali, General Manager (East) of BR said that the online system of ticketing had been introduced to stop black marketing as well as to maintain social distancing due to the pandemic.
He also assured that the online system would be reversed after the pandemic.
He said, "The railway employees have been barred from attending counter for selling tickets for maintaining social distance due to corona pandemic."
When contacted, Ansar Ali, Divisional Commercial Officer of BR, said that the person who purchases tickets should submit cell phone number and produced National Identity Card for booking tickets.
"He may purchase a maximum of four tickets and should accompany the three others during the journey," he said.
He said the online system had been introduced on May 31.
Following the introduction of online system, hundreds of passengers have been deprived of travelling by rain since then.


