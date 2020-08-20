BR online ticketing commuters’ nightmare



A Railway official checking an online ticket of a passenger at Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday as only certain person can travel against the ticket bought from online through the national ID card. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The new method of ticketing almost failed to meet the demands of commuters as most people are not getting their intended tickets using their digital devices. In most cases, server of the Railway authority is found down. If the server is found available, they find tickets unavailable. As a result, the commuters need to collect tickets from black marketeers like before.

At the same time, the new method of e-Ticketing created a new group of

middlemen who help technically incapable commuters to buy tickets using internet and digital devices. They charge Tk 100 to Tk 200 extra for every ticket they buy using their internet and digital devices.

It results in increasing expenses, doubling the sufferings and hassles for the commuters intending to avail railway services. On the other hand, most poor people who are usually the commuters of train are facing trouble to buy a ticket as they don't have those devices.

The BR authority has stopped selling tickets from the Railway Station counters. The commuters must buy a ticket using digital devices and internet facilities. At the stations, the railway counter clerks are issuing tickets to commuters who have a printed e-Ticket.

The authority has finally changed its rules of travel on Wednesday. According to the new provisions, a person will be able to purchase four tickets at a time after registration. Four persons will be allowed to travel with the tickets. But, they must carry their National ID cards with them.

Regarding the issue, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan told this correspondent that they have stopped selling tickets for intercity services at the stations. All tickets of intercity services are being sold online. But, tickets of local services are available as before in ticket counters of railway stations.

Regarding the hazards, the Minister said now there is no other option, but to ensure hundred percent digital ticketing services, because most countries have already introduced it. "We partially opened the system back in 2012," he added.

"Now, the entire admission process of students is being completed online. The applications for different jobs and other services are also now digitized. In this situation, we don't have any other option, but to introduce digital system for ticketing," the Minister said.

When asked about troubles of entering the server for e-Ticketing and unavailability of tickets through mobile apps, he said, "It's very natural, because we operate 250 (125 pairs) of local trains and 100 (50 pairs) of intercity trains. But, now we are operating only 17 pairs of intercity trains with only 50 percent of its capacity."

"In this situation, it's usual that train tickets will not be available for all until operation of all train services start. Once, we start all trains, everyone will get tickets," he added.

While visiting Kamalapur Railway Station on Monday, this correspondent found that technically handicapped and low income people were not getting tickets at the stations as the counters were not selling tickets. They were issuing tickets against printed e-Tickets.

Many commuters do not have smart phones. Some of them have a smart phone but not internet for buying tickets. Numbers of people have a smart phone with internet connection, but do not have the technical knowledge to buy tickets by using online or mobile applications. Many of them were seen unable to buy tickets using mobile application as the railway e-ticketing server was down. Many users claim that it is a manipulation of the railway officials to benefit the black marketeers.

Some people blame the Bangladesh Railway for the sufferings as it has failed to conduct mass campaigns among the people before introducing such a new method and stopping ticket sale at the stations. As a result, thousands of people have been suffering without tickets.

Zahura Khanam and Tahura Khanam, two sisters and both middle-aged women, came to Kamalapur Railway Station to go to Shirajganj by train. They thought that after buying tickets from the ticket counter they would be able to travel. But, these two aged women returned home from the station without being able to buy tickets.

Nur Islam, a working class man, wanted to travel to Rangpur with his ten-year old son. They spent five hours at Kamalapur station. But Nur Islam could not buy tickets in new system.

While talking to this correspondent, Nur Islam said, "Railway is gradually becoming a rich people's transport rather than a mass transport."

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, said, "Railway has to concentrate on service and stopping corruption. It is the biggest mass transport system in the country. The Railway authority should ensure services to all class of people."

"Digital system is good. But, tickets must be available to general people. Otherwise, it will create a class of beneficiaries. We should follow the service system of Indian Railway. There tickets are available to all without a thriving black market," he added.

Earlier, BR took back tickets if anyone wanted to cancel his journey before the journey time. But, now railway has cancelled the ticket back system.

Ruhul Amin, a policeman, said, "I bought advance tickets on August 13 for the date of August 17 to go to Dinajpur with my family members assuming not finding tickets later. But, I didn't get leave from my office. So, I have to cancel my journey. Therefore, I went to station to give back my tickets. But, they refused to refund." "As a result, I couldn't use my tickets. I lost Tk 1,950," he added.























