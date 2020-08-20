Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Front Page

41 new deaths, 2747 more cases detected in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Wednesday confirmed 41 more deaths from the novel coronavirus testing 14,678 samples in the last 24 hours, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country's death toll from the virus now stands at 3,781 while the number of coronavirus cases stands at 2,85,091.
In the last 24 hours, 2,747 people were tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,85,091.
The country's death toll from the virus now stands at 3,781, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In the last 24 hours, 2,747 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,85,091.     Of the deceased, 34 were men and seven women. Of them, 21 were from Dhaka, three each from Chattogram, Barishal, Rangpur and Rajshahi, seven from Khulna, and one from Mymensingh divisions, the release said, adding that 38 of them died in different hospitals and three at their respective homes.
Some 15,074 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,678 were tested in 91 labs across the country. So far 13,93,497 samples have been tested.
Around 58.14 percent of novel coronavirus patients - both symptomatic and asymptomatic - have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.33 percent have died.











