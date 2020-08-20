Ministry for cancelling this year’s PEC exams





The proposal was sent in the summary form on Wednesday. The Ministry will issue an order in this regard after the approval of the Prime Minister.

Senior secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Akram-al-Hossain said, "We have sent a proposal to the PMO. If Honourable Prime Minister approves the proposal, we will issue an order soon. The ministry's proposal is that the PSC test will not be taken this time. At the same time, the scholarship examination will not be held."

Regarding these issues, Senior Secretary Akram-al-Hossain told this correspondent, "So far, only 30 to 35 percent of the syllabus has been completed. In this situation, it is not possible to complete the syllabus and take the PSC exams. Students will be evaluated by their respective schools. Annual examinations of other classes of the school will also be taken on the basis of assessment.



















The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to take the Primary Education Certificate (PEC) examination at their respective schools without taking it officially.The proposal was sent in the summary form on Wednesday. The Ministry will issue an order in this regard after the approval of the Prime Minister.Senior secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Akram-al-Hossain said, "We have sent a proposal to the PMO. If Honourable Prime Minister approves the proposal, we will issue an order soon. The ministry's proposal is that the PSC test will not be taken this time. At the same time, the scholarship examination will not be held."Regarding these issues, Senior Secretary Akram-al-Hossain told this correspondent, "So far, only 30 to 35 percent of the syllabus has been completed. In this situation, it is not possible to complete the syllabus and take the PSC exams. Students will be evaluated by their respective schools. Annual examinations of other classes of the school will also be taken on the basis of assessment.