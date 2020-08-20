1.5cr people have become poor for corona pandemic





The General Economic Division of Planning Commission projected that the poverty rate had reached 29.4 percent in the country till June this year.

The GED, known as the think tank of the government, primarily calculated the overall economic impact of coronavirus on the country. The data will be included in the 8th Fifth Year Plan, said a senior official.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data, the poverty rate was 20.5 percent before the coronavirus outbreak in the country just three months ago.

According to the BBS, 20.5 percent or 3.41 crore people of the country were living below the poverty line in the last 2018-19 fiscal. The rate was 21.8 percent in 2017-18 fiscal.

Currently, the total population is 16.65 crore in the country. As the poverty rate has reached 29.4 percent, 4.89 crore people are now living below the poverty line as per the primary calculation of the GED, the official said.

However, economists said the number of poor would be more than those projected and thousands of people had been rendered jobless.

Senior Secretary and Member of the GED Dr Shamsul Alam told the Daily Observer that they had primarily assessed the Covid-19 impact on the country's all sectors, especially on the economy.

The poverty rate has increased by 9 percent, he said, compared to the last fiscal because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many people have become jobless due to the nationwide shutdown.

"It is a temporary situation. The situation will be normal when coronavirus goes away. People are joining their jobs. The unemployment rate is coming down," Shamsul pointed out.

"Giving importance to the statistics, now we will include it in the 8th Fifth Year plan to reduce the poverty rate quickly. Before the pandemic, we did not consider it," he said.

Former lead economist of the World Bank Zahid Hussain said about 40 percent people is now living below the poverty line for the virus outbreak.

"A large number of people are leaving the country due to unemployment and economic crisis. Many middle income people have become poor during this time. The demand for coarse varieties of rice has increased," he said.

Disruption to economic activities has led to loss of employment, decline in income of a large section of population. The focus of the economic policies should be on saving lives of people and reducing the vulnerabilities of the marginal groups, he said.

Poverty, inequality and unemployment should be the primary areas of the policy focus for economic recovery, he observed.

He suggested that the GED should collect and include realistic data in their plan.















