BD terms border killing by BSF violation of all bilateral accords





The Indian Border Security Force has increased killing of Bangladeshi citizens over the last six months. In the last six months till July, at least 25 Bangladeshis were

killed by the BSF, however, at least 1,185 Bangladeshis were killed along the border by the BSF since 2000, the data shows.

In reply, the Indian side assured that the BSF authorities have been sensitized of the matter and the issue will be discussed in detail at the DG level talks between BGB and BSF to be hosted by Dhaka next month.

India shares border with some other countries, but it does not have such aggressive attitudes to the people of those countries. Lethal weapons are not used in many cases against people of China, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan, with the exception of Pakistan, however, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed their concerns and raised the issue in meetings with Indian authorities several times, but nothing changed along the border, media report said.

Over the vaccine issue, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen stated that Bangladesh is ready to collaborate in the development of Covid vaccine, including its trial, and looks forward to early affordable availability of the vaccine when it is ready, the Foreign Ministry statement said.

He made this statement during the secretary level meeting with his Indian counterpart Shringla while Shringla expressed India's willingness to be in close contact with Bangladesh and other neighbours and highlighted the cost advantage that India enjoys due to its economies of scale in manufacturing.

Both Foreign Secretaries agreed that greater attention is required to accord more impetus to the development projects in Bangladesh under the Indian Lines of Credit.

Both Foreign Secretaries also underscored the value of positive media reporting on the bilateral engagements between the two countries and agreed to call upon their respective media communities to play more responsible roles in this regard, the release said.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen hosted a 'Working Lunch' for his Indian counterpart this afternoon. During the one and half hour long meeting held in an exceptionally warm, frank and cordial environment, both sides discussed the wide ranging areas of ongoing bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on ways to address issues arising out of the Covid -19 situation.

Indian Foreign Secretary reiterated that Bangladesh comes first for India, in Prime Minister Modi's 'neighbourhood first' policy. Secretary Shringla expressed deep gratitude for the kind gesture of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to grant him an audience in spite of her not having met any foreign dignitaries since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary said both sides agreed to introduce air travel bubble during this pandemic situation for allowing treatment aspirants and businessmen to travel between the two neighbouring countries.

Under the air bubble mechanism air connectivity will be restored between only Bangladesh and India where no third country will be involved that means the airlines will not take any transit passengers.

India has already introduced such air bubble with France, Germany the UAE and Maldives, an Indian diplomats stationed in Bangladesh said.

The two Foreign Secretaries also discussed about latest situation of the Rohingya crisis while India reiterated its position on safe, secure and sustainable Rohingya repatriation.

Both sides agreed to convene the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) between the two countries at the level of Foreign Ministers at the earliest, as JCC provides an excellent platform to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries with an action-oriented focus.

Indian Foreign Secretary requested Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to visit India at the earliest, taking advantage of the 'air bubble' initiative of India.

"Maybe I will visit New Delhi before the JCC meeting (to fix the agendas)," Bin Momen said adding both sides wanted to hold the JCC meeting in shortest possible time to advance further the Bangladesh-India relations.

Both sides discussed firming up plans for organizing joint events to celebrate Mujib Borsho and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence as well as establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

They also expressed interest to hold programmes at select capitals across the world, as well as at the UN Headquarters, through close coordination between the diplomatic missions of the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Masud appreciated India's efforts to ease travel between both countries through introduction of 'air bubble' flights, and easy visa process proposed by the Indian side.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary requested Secretary Shringla to expedite the return of the Tablig members of Bangladesh who were impacted by the lockdown in India, the release added.























