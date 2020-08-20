Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:28 PM
latest
Home Business

LATAM Airlines has laid off 12,600 staff since March

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

SANTIAGO, Aug 19: LATAM Airlines, South America's largest carrier, on Tuesday said it had laid off 12,600 employees since March - or almost 30per cent of its pre-coronavirus workforce - due to the pandemic that has upended the global travel industry.
The carrier went from employing almost 43,000 people across Latin America and the United States to 29,957 as of Tuesday, the company said.
LATAM reported a net loss of $890 million for the second quarter, slammed by the pandemic that drove the company into a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May.
"COVID-19 has had a very significant impact, which is reflected in the company's numbers," LATAM CFO Ramiro Alfonsin told journalists.
While employees already had their salaries cut by half in late March when the pandemic led to widespread travel restrictions in the region, it said its remaining employees are now facing cuts of 20per cent through September.
LATAM and its rivals are struggling to preserve cash while operating just a small fraction of their usual flights. The airline has said it will need to be a smaller carrier for years to come, and it is unclear whether there will be more job cuts in the future. Cutting down its workforce has helped preserve some liquidity.
The carrier posted a 75per cent drop in revenue between April and June due to widespread travel restrictions around Latin America.
LATAM's Chapter 11 filing has allowed it to raise more than $1.3 billion in cash from investors, although it still needs the approval from a bankruptcy judge before it can access the money.
Alfonsin said the airline had operated during the quarter at 6per cent of its normal capacity and that demand in Brazil, its largest market, was showing some signs of recovery.
He added LATAM ended the quarter with a total cash position of $1.4            billion.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE planning fastest economic economy in post-C-19
LATAM Airlines has laid off 12,600 staff since March
Emirates network expands to 74 cities, including six in US
Gold falls below $2,000/oz as dollar steadies
Beverage sales drop in BD
JPMorgan appoints ex UK finance minister as adviser
Walmart profits boosted by e-commerce
Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman Rezakul Haider presiding over the 267th meeting of the board


Latest News
Man jailed in Rajshahi for eve teasing his elder brother’s wife
Birshreshtha Mostafa Kamal’s mother airlifted to Dhaka
Two sailors go missing after rescue ship capsizes in bay
2 siblings die from electrocution in Sherpur
Woman dies from snakebite in Sirajganj
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit
Man stabbed dead in Narsingdi for playing music with loud speaker
Navy distributes assistance in Kalapara
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin denied bail in money-laundering case
Missing trader found dead in Nabinagar
Most Read News
Ministry against this year's PEC exams
Govt reduces COVID-19 test fees
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Tahmina Shirin new IEDCR director
ACC questioning Shahed for 3rd consecutive day
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Shipra fails to file case in Cox's Bazar
Be ready to face climate change induced diseases
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft