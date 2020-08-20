Emirates network expands to 74 cities, including six in US





Flights between Dubai and Birmingham will operate four times a week, while flights between Dubai and Cebu will operate two times a week, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, according to a media release issued from its Dubai headquarters.

Emirates' flights between Dubai and Houston will operate three times a week, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

The airline currently offers passenger services to five gateways in the United States including New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles - expanding its US network to six cities, and offering 27 weekly flights to the country.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai. Dubai was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe?Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the release added.

Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover Covid-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020.







































