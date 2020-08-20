Gold falls below $2,000/oz as dollar steadies





Spot gold fell 0.7per cent to $1,986.78 per ounce by 1007 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday.

US gold futures were down 0.9per cent at $1,994.70.

The dollar was mostly flat around the 92 level versus major currencies, pausing its slide that has pushed the currency to a more than two-year low on Tuesday.

While gold dipped on the steadier dollar, expectations of further dollar weakness could prompt gold to "carve out a more sustained presence above $2,000 and reach new record highs," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

"The release of the latest FOMC minutes could offer another gust of wind in bullion bulls' sails, especially if there is an obvious signal that the Fed is willing to tolerate faster US inflation," Tan added.

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting are due at 1800 GMT, with investors looking out for any hints on further action it could take in September. But no change in policy rates is expected until end-2021. -Reuters













































Aug 19: Gold fell below a $2,000 an ounce on Wednesday partly in response to a pause in the dollar's slide as investors awaited more details on the US Federal Reserve's strategy to revive the pandemic-hit US economy.Spot gold fell 0.7per cent to $1,986.78 per ounce by 1007 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday.US gold futures were down 0.9per cent at $1,994.70.The dollar was mostly flat around the 92 level versus major currencies, pausing its slide that has pushed the currency to a more than two-year low on Tuesday.While gold dipped on the steadier dollar, expectations of further dollar weakness could prompt gold to "carve out a more sustained presence above $2,000 and reach new record highs," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan."The release of the latest FOMC minutes could offer another gust of wind in bullion bulls' sails, especially if there is an obvious signal that the Fed is willing to tolerate faster US inflation," Tan added.Minutes from the Fed's last meeting are due at 1800 GMT, with investors looking out for any hints on further action it could take in September. But no change in policy rates is expected until end-2021. -Reuters