Walmart profits boosted by e-commerce





And executives said the retail behemoth made progress in addressing shortages of cleaning supplies and grocery staples that sold out in the early days of the pandemic.

But Walmart did not provide full-year profit targets and executives said the outlook remained clouded by the unpredictable course of the virus and whether Congress will enact another round of fiscal stimulus.

"There's just a lot of uncertainty right now, and so much variance in how customers are feeling about their situation," Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said on a conference call with analysts on the second quarter earnings.

"And this decision that the government has got to make about phase four investments is an important one." The chain posted net income of $6.5 billion, up nearly 80 per cent from the year-ago period, boosted by a large gain based on its investment in Chinese company JD.com.

A 97 per cent surge in Walmart US e-commerce sales helped boost total revenues by 5.6 per cent to $137.7 billion.

The world's biggest retailer cited robust demand for groceries and heavy use of e-commerce from home-bound consumers.

Sales were strong for electronics, outdoor living items and other goods with higher profit margins, the company said.

Changes to customer behavior amid social distancing protocols have led to a supply crunch for sometimes unlikely items, such as adult bicycles and fishing rods.

Walmart now estimates that there are 35 million Americans who fish, up from 25 million before the pandemic.

"I looked at fishing in the store this week, and we're still really light, just basic terminal tackle, hooks and bobbers and stuff like that," McMillon said.

The company reported higher sales at Walmart US, the company's biggest unit by far, with consumers making fewer trips to stores, but spending more. Walmart's wholesale store Sam's Club saw a 60 per cent increase in new members.

US retailers were helped by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package passed in late March which included one-time payments of $1,200 to all Americans as well as an additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs.

Fellow big-box store Home Depot said stimulus payments also played a role in that company's 24.5 per cent rise in second-quarter profits to $4.3 billion, as home-bound customers invested in home improvement projects like deck building, painting and landscape work.

But Home Depot, like Walmart, avoided a full-year forecast.

Walmart executives emphasized the need for adaptation, noting that sales in the US tapered off near the end of the quarter as the lift from stimulus spending faded. -AFP























