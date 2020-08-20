

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman Rezakul Haider presiding over the 267th meeting of the board

























Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman Rezakul Haider presiding over the 267th meeting of the board of directors of the company at its Head Office at Tejgaon, Dhaka on Tuesday. Attended among others by Vice Chairmen of the Board Anwar Hossain Chowdhury and K.B.M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Liaquat Hossain Moghul and Audit Committee Chairman Mohammed Nurul Amin the meeting approved a number of investment proposals.