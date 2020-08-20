

Abdullah Al Ahsan Dhaka Bank new Vice Chairman

A founding Sponsor Shareholder- Director of Dhaka Bank Limited, he was a former Director of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce, and a member of Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd.

Currently he is the Executive Director of Aroma Poultry and Aroma Fisheries Ltd, Chairman of Dusit Princess Samudraand Sandy Shore Hotel and Resorts and also the Founder of Schafer Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

He is also the Chairman of CaseWorks Consulting - a Legal & Tax Consultancy Firm founded by his three daughters, Barrister Prianka Ahsan, Barrister Fatemaa Waariithah Ahsan and Barrister Priya Ahsan Chowdhury.

His contribution to industry and commerce having remained vibrant in these arena for over 35 years.

Ahsan was the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC), during the tenure of National Professor Dr. Nurul Islam, the then Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Academically, he acquired an M. Com and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

He is a freedom fighter, appointed as a special correspondent of "Daily BanglarBani" published from Mujib Nagar, by its founding Editor/Publisher Sheikh FazlulHuq Mani, founder of MujibBahini during Bangladesh Liberation War.















