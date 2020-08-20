NATP working for marginal farmers





The project is helping to increase productivity and food security, encourage climate change adaptation, and enhance nutrition through safer and more diversified foods.

It focuses on better technology and farm production practices, and it targets small holders and women's participation in agriculture.

Officials said eight modern steel grain storage silos will be constructed with a capacity of about 535,500 tons of rice and wheat and 500,000 households will have household storage silos in the disaster-prone areas including the coastal zone by this year.

Besides, more than one million farmers (35 percent female) will benefit from the project and there will be 14 to 100 percent average annual yield increases in certain agricultural commodities, they said.

Officials of the NATP-2 are working hard in the country's 270 upazilas even during the ongoing pandemic.

135 Livestock Extension Officers are working in around 3000 unions of 270 upazilas tirelessly even in the ongoing pandemic to increase the productivity of livestock through cooperative activities in about 8082 Common Interest Groups (CIGs).

Dr Abdul Jabbar Sikder, Director General of the Department of Livestock, said officials of the NATP-2 are contributing to farm development through training and innovation activities for the marginal farmers.

In addition, the project officials are assisting the farmers in increasing farm production and marketing the produced milk, meat and eggs through processing, he added.

Dr Monjur Mohammad Shajada, Project Director, said the journey of this project was started with two goals-increasing productivity and creating new markets.

Along with achieving the goals, the project has been able to gain national and international reputation. The officials are the part of these successes, he said.

The project is being funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development of the World Bank and USAID. The first phase of the project was concluded in 2014 and the second phase will continue till 2023.

The objective of the Second Phase of the National Agriculture Technology Program Project for Bangladesh is to increase the agricultural productivity of smallholder farms and improve smallholder farmers' access to markets in selected districts.

There are five components to the project, the first component being enhancing agricultural technology generation, the 2nd component is to contribute to achieving the PDO by increasing farm yields, the 3rd component is the supporting fisheries development, the 4th component is the supporting livestock development and the 5th component is the project management.































