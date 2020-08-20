Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:27 PM
latest
Home Business

NATP working for marginal farmers

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Over one million marginal farmers will be benefited from the second phase of the National Agriculture Technology Programme (NATP-2) project, according to the official sources.
The project is helping to increase productivity and food security, encourage climate change adaptation, and enhance nutrition through safer and more diversified foods.
It focuses on better technology and farm production practices, and it targets small holders and women's participation in agriculture.
Officials said eight modern steel grain storage silos will be constructed with a capacity of about 535,500 tons of rice and wheat and 500,000 households will have household storage silos in the disaster-prone areas including the coastal zone by this year.
Besides, more than one million farmers (35 percent female) will benefit from the project and there will be 14 to 100 percent average annual yield increases in certain agricultural commodities, they said.
Officials of the NATP-2 are working hard in the country's 270 upazilas even during the ongoing pandemic.
135 Livestock Extension Officers are working in around 3000 unions of 270 upazilas tirelessly even in the ongoing pandemic to increase the productivity of livestock through cooperative activities in about 8082 Common Interest Groups (CIGs).
Dr Abdul Jabbar Sikder, Director General of the Department of Livestock, said officials of the NATP-2 are contributing to farm development through training and innovation activities for the marginal farmers.
In addition, the project officials are assisting the farmers in increasing farm production and marketing the produced milk, meat and eggs through processing, he added.
Dr Monjur Mohammad Shajada, Project Director, said the journey of this project was started with two goals-increasing productivity and creating new markets.
Along with achieving the goals, the project has been able to gain national and international reputation. The officials are the part of these successes, he said.
The project is being funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development of the World Bank and USAID. The first phase of the project was concluded in 2014 and the second phase will continue till 2023.
The objective of the Second Phase of the National Agriculture Technology Program Project for Bangladesh is to increase the agricultural productivity of smallholder farms and improve smallholder farmers' access to markets in selected districts.
There are five components to the project, the first component being enhancing agricultural technology generation, the 2nd component is to contribute to achieving the PDO by increasing farm yields, the 3rd component is the supporting fisheries development, the 4th  component is the supporting livestock development and the 5th component is the project management.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE planning fastest economic economy in post-C-19
LATAM Airlines has laid off 12,600 staff since March
Emirates network expands to 74 cities, including six in US
Gold falls below $2,000/oz as dollar steadies
Beverage sales drop in BD
JPMorgan appoints ex UK finance minister as adviser
Walmart profits boosted by e-commerce
Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman Rezakul Haider presiding over the 267th meeting of the board


Latest News
Two sailors go missing after rescue ship capsizes in bay
2 siblings die from electrocution in Sherpur
Woman dies from snakebite in Sirajganj
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit
Man stabbed dead in Narsingdi for playing music with loud speaker
Navy distributes assistance in Kalapara
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin denied bail in money-laundering case
Missing trader found dead in Nabinagar
RMG worker kidnaps another worker in Cumilla, four held
Russian opposition leader poisoned, hospitalized
Most Read News
Ministry against this year's PEC exams
Govt reduces COVID-19 test fees
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Tahmina Shirin new IEDCR director
ACC questioning Shahed for 3rd consecutive day
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Shipra fails to file case in Cox's Bazar
Be ready to face climate change induced diseases
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft