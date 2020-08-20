Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:27 PM
Home Business

BUILD for hassle-free distribution of stimulus among SMEs

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) called for a strong  database of the COVID-19 affected SMEs for hassle free and flawless distribution of Tk 3,000 crore stimulus among the the cottage and micro businesses.
BUILD also proposed the idea for establishing a separate entity maintaining all transparencies and to publish manual soon for effective use of the Credit Guarantee Scheme.
The call was made at the 8th Financial Sector Development Working Committee (FSDWC) meeting of BUILD took place on Tuesday via online platform Zoom.
The meeting was co-chaired by Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Shams Mahmud. BUILD President Abul Kasem Khan was also present.
BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum made the presentation titled "Stimulus Packages(SPs) for Large & CMSMEs- Reforms for Better Utilization for Recovery from COVID-19".
BUILD CEO focused on the recent UNIDO-BUILD survey findings which show that CMSMEs are in worse situation compared to the large enterprises.
 Ahmed Jamal said Tk 18,500 crore has been disbursed under the working capital loan stimulus package of the large industries and service sectors.
Governor of the central bank has asked banks to disburse the entire amount under the stimulus package of CMSMEs within October, 2020, he said.
He assured that all the recommendations coming out from BUILD and discussion will be taken into account and Bangladesh Bank will take initiative to implement the implementable recommendations from their end wherever possible.
He requested BUILD to send all the recommendations and the decision of the meeting.
Shams Mahmud thanked BB for the various support already extended to all the sectors specially to CSMEs and to continue support the private sector with effective policies support and to look into the recommendations coming out of the meeting.
Abul Kasem Khan requested the Co-chairs to form a small committee for Credit Gurantee Scheme to come up with best practice model for this. He also emphasised on the non banked CMSMES on how they can be reached with financial support system.
LFMEAB President Md. Saiful Islam, President, PRISM Team Leader Ali Sabet, BSCIC AGM Golam Rabbani, BSEC Fromer Commissioner Prof. Dr. Swapan Kumar Bala, BIBM Rep Nehal Ahmed, SMEF GM Nazim Sattar, and Dhaka University finance teacher Professor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury also put their valuable suggestiions,
The FSDWC Meeting was attended by Mahbubul Alam, President of CCCI, Jashim Uddin, President BPGMEA, Husneara Shikha, GM of SMESPD Bangladesh Bank and Waqar Ahmad Choudhury, Director of DCCI including public and private sector stakeholders.


