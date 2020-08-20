Japan's exports tumble as US demand collapses





Meanwhile, core machinery orders, a leading indicator of business spending, unexpectedly fell to a seven-year low in June, dashing hopes domestic demand would make up for some of the slack from sluggish global growth.

The grim data suggests the depressed conditions seen in the world's third-largest economy in the second quarter showed no signs of rapid improvement in the current quarter, compounding challenges for policymakers as they look to prop up activity.

Total exports fell 19.2per cent in July from a year earlier, roughly in line with market expectations for a 21.0per cent decrease, government data showed on Wednesday.

It was, however, smaller than a 26.2per cent drop in June, which some analysts saw as a sign external demand may have bottomed out.

"Today's trade data confirmed that external demand hit bottom and is heading toward gradual recovery," said Masaki Kuwahara, senior economist at Nomura Securities.

"But the pace of recovery remains slow. Given the risk of a second wave of infections, it will take a couple of years before exports and GDP return to pre-pandemic levels," he said.

Shipments to the United States plunged 19.5per cent in the year to July as demand for engines and automobile remained weak, a sign Japan was feeling the pinch from the slow US recovery from the pandemic's pain.

Globally, automakers are taking a heavy hit from the coronavirus, which has shuttered vehicle factories and kept customers out of car dealerships.





























