BB asks banks to restore normal banking time





The BB issued a circular in this regard on the day.

The roaster based provision was issued in March with a view to facilitating banking transactions and services during through the shutdown period amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, banks have been also asked to grant leaves to the employees who have been infected with coronavirus and to pregnant female employees based on medical certificates.

The BB revoked the provision of mandatory 14 days quarantine of the coronavirus symptomatic employees and those who came in contact with the coronavirus infected individuals. On Wednesday, the central bank also instructed other banks to restore evening banking along with the regular banking activities. The banking activities on weekends were asked to be conducted in the usual manner.





















