BD to enjoy duty-free access to UK till 2027:  Shahriar



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar

Meanwhile both the countries have opened talks on new tariff regime and Bangladesh hoped export to the UK will back to the track in post Covid-19 business environment, the state minister said.

The state minister said it while taking part in a webinar on "Exploring Trade and FDI Opportunities with the UK" on Wednesday through online connectivity organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson and Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK Saida Muna Tasneem also joined the discussion as special guests.

DCCI President Shams Mahmud moderated the event. Dr Selim Raihan, Executive Director of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) presented the keynote paper.

Shahriar Alam said, "To bring more foreign direct investment (FDI) from UK we need to intensify and broaden the partnership dialogues under proposed BD-UK joint Commission after UK's exit from the EU.

He also urged business to business close collaboration from both the countries.

"We also need to frame our post-covid new market strategy and establish a digital market place to promote Bangladeshi innovative products in UK market. Besides, connecting Bangladeshi diaspora especially British-Bangladeshi youth is very important," he added.

Robert Chatterton Dickson said that diversification of products is necessary to increase export competitiveness. He said pharmaceuticals, IT, education, healthcare, service and financial sector have the potentials to attract UK investments.

He also said that reducing cost of doing business and policy reforms are important to attract FDI. Bangla Bond in London Stock Exchange has created an opportunity for the business community of both countries to work closely together.

Dr. Selim Raihan said FDI from UK to Bangladesh in 2018 was USD $ 0.37 billion which is 10 percent of total FDI in Bangladesh.

Whereas FDI from UK to Asia in 2018 was GBP 186.46 billion but the share of Bangladesh in that was only 0.37 percent, he told.

He highlighted some of the challenges Bangladesh is facing to attract FDI from UK and that include export diversification, inadequate policies and strategies, weak collective action of non-RMG sectors, weak enforcement of intellectual property right, high cost of doing business, slow implementation of infrastructural projects and on top the country's graduation from LDC status.

Shams Mahmud said UK is a large trade and investment partner of Bangladesh since long. Bangladesh's export to the UK was $ 3.45 billion in 2019-20 whereas it was $ 4.83 billion in FY2018-19.

It shows negative growth of 28.57 percent.

To attract more investment from UK, Bangladesh needs to design innovative model of diversified product base, he added.

He also said that government may introduce infrastructure bond to attract investment from the UK for developing the country's large infrastructur projects.





























