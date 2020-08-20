Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Stocks rebound forcefully on positive sentiment

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded forcefully on Wednesday following a two-day falling streak as investors resumed buying with hopes for gains, advancing indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE having upward trend stopped at 4,790, gaining 70.57 points or 1.49 per cent, after losing 139 points in the past two sessions.
Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 35.48 points to finish at 1,644 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 13.47 points to close at 1,094.
Turnover on DSE crossed Tk 11 billion- mark once again and amounted to Tk 11.49 billion, up 9.22 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 10.52 billion.
Losers, however, outnumbered the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 166 closed lower and 149 ended higher while 42 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
A total number of 202,793 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 419.92 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped 235 points to close at 13,727 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) leaped 143 points to finish at 8,284.
Of the issues traded, 126 gained, 132 declined and 24 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 16.04 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 354 million.


