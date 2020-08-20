

Signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Industries Ministry

















Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) Vice President Mrs Pritee Chakraborty and National Productive Organisation (NPO) Director Nischinta Kumar Poddar in presence of Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam, exchanging documents after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Industries Ministry on Wednesday. Under the MoU both entities will hold training, workshop, seminars at different spots across the country in order to increase national productivity. Senior officials of the ministry also attended the event.