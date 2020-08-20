Recent floods damage estimated at Tk10 billion: CPD





The CPD says the floods prevailed over almost 35 days. A total of 162 upazilas of 33 districts were inundated and Jamalpur suffered the worst. The prolonged floods have affected around 5 million people in which 44 died.

Citing floods damage, the CPD said the crop loss was estimated at Tk3.6 billion as of August 2. The damage to livestock stood at Tk6 billion. Besides, 126 thousand hectares of agricultural land and over 18 thousand hectares of grassland have been damaged. The floods also damaged 81,179 tubewells, 73,343 bathrooms and 1,900 schools, the CPD said.

The CPD said that more than 1.9 million metric tonnes rice was allocated as GR relief (Gratuitous Relief) for the flood victims. On the other hand, GR cash has been allocated worth Tk42.5 million. Tk27.2 million was distributed from it.

On the other hand Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak also said Tk13.23 billion worth crops were damaged and a rehabilitation program of worth Tk825 million has been taken to make up for the loss.

The agriculture minister made the remarks at a virtual press conference on Wednesday (August 19th) on flood damage. He said "Every year during the monsoon, Kharif-1 and Kharif-2 seasons, in storms floods and mountain slopes, various types of crops get severely damaged in different districts."

This time the crop land was flooded. With the forecast of floods this year, the Ministry of Agriculture made extensive preparations. Everyone, including field officials, was alerted. Necessary advice was given to farmers to reduce crop damage.

Crop damage include Aus paddy worth Tk3.34 billion on 32,213 hectares of land, aman paddy worth Tk3.8 billion on 70,820 hectares of land and aman seedbed on 7,918 hectares of land this time. Besides, vegetables worth Tk2.35 billion and jute worth Tk2.11 billion were damaged, he said.

The minister said distribution of Tk176 million already started among 239,631 affected small and marginal farmers as part of an agricultural rehabilitation program.

















